No. 18 Iowa looks to extend streak vs No. 23 Illinois

March 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 18 Iowa (20-10, 11-8) vs. No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 23 Illinois. Iowa has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Fighting Illini. Illinois’ last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 70-66 win.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Garza has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Iowa field goals over the last five games. The junior big man has accounted for 48 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 20-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Illini. Illinois has an assist on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Iowa has assists on 53 of 75 field goals (70.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

