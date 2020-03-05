No. 2 Baylor 69, Texas 53

TEXAS (18-11)

Holmes 4-18 1-2 9, Collier 3-7 0-1 7, Sutton 2-8 1-1 6, Taylor 1-7 0-0 2, Underwood 3-4 1-1 8, Allen-Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Higgs 3-8 2-3 8, Warren 3-7 3-6 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 8-14 53

BAYLOR (28-1)

Cox 8-13 1-2 17, Smith 4-7 5-7 13, Cooper 8-18 1-1 20, Landrum 0-10 6-6 6, Richards 1-5 2-2 4, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 1-2 2-3 4, Egbo 1-1 0-2 2, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn Oliver 0-0 3-4 3, Ursin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 20-27 69

Texas 10 10 14 19 — 53 Baylor 24 10 23 12 — 69

3-Point Goals_Texas 5-17 (Collier 1-4, Sutton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Underwood 1-1, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Higgs 0-2, Warren 1-2), Baylor 3-13 (Cooper 3-8, Landrum 0-5). Assists_Texas 12 (Holmes 3), Baylor 15 (Richards 8). Fouled Out_Texas Collier. Rebounds_Texas 34 (Team 5-6), Baylor 47 (Cox 6-12). Total Fouls_Texas 26, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,336.

