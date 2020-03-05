Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 2 Baylor 69, Texas 53

March 5, 2020 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEXAS (18-11)

Holmes 4-18 1-2 9, Collier 3-7 0-1 7, Sutton 2-8 1-1 6, Taylor 1-7 0-0 2, Underwood 3-4 1-1 8, Allen-Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Higgs 3-8 2-3 8, Warren 3-7 3-6 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 8-14 53

BAYLOR (28-1)

Cox 8-13 1-2 17, Smith 4-7 5-7 13, Cooper 8-18 1-1 20, Landrum 0-10 6-6 6, Richards 1-5 2-2 4, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 1-2 2-3 4, Egbo 1-1 0-2 2, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn Oliver 0-0 3-4 3, Ursin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 20-27 69

Texas 10 10 14 19 53
Baylor 24 10 23 12 69

3-Point Goals_Texas 5-17 (Collier 1-4, Sutton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Underwood 1-1, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Higgs 0-2, Warren 1-2), Baylor 3-13 (Cooper 3-8, Landrum 0-5). Assists_Texas 12 (Holmes 3), Baylor 15 (Richards 8). Fouled Out_Texas Collier. Rebounds_Texas 34 (Team 5-6), Baylor 47 (Cox 6-12). Total Fouls_Texas 26, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,336.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army