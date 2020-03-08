Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Houston 64, Memphis 57

March 8, 2020 2:23 pm
 
MEMPHIS (21-10)

Achiuwa 9-20 5-5 25, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Baugh 0-0 1-2 1, Ellis 1-8 4-6 7, Quinones 4-11 0-0 10, Lomax 1-1 3-4 5, T.Harris 1-5 2-2 4, Dandridge 0-0 0-2 0, Maurice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 15-21 57.

HOUSTON (23-8)

White 6-13 6-8 18, C.Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Hinton 6-10 0-0 13, Jarreau 2-9 2-4 6, Sasser 0-5 1-2 1, Grimes 7-13 1-3 17, Mills 1-13 2-2 4, Gorham 0-1 2-2 2, Gresham 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-67 15-23 64.

Halftime_Memphis 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 6-24 (Achiuwa 2-5, Quinones 2-7, Thomas 1-4, Ellis 1-6, T.Harris 0-2), Houston 3-13 (Grimes 2-5, Hinton 1-3, Gorham 0-1, Mills 0-1, Sasser 0-3). Rebounds_Memphis 36 (Achiuwa 14), Houston 41 (White 14). Assists_Memphis 12 (Lomax 4), Houston 11 (Hinton, Jarreau, Sasser 3). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Houston 16.

