No. 21 Princeton 77, Columbia 52

PRINCETON (25-1)

Baur 4-7 1-2 9, Alarie 1-7 4-6 6, Cunningham 3-8 1-2 8, Littlefield 9-19 3-3 24, Stone 1-4 0-0 2, Boyer 1-1 0-0 2, McArthur 1-1 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-7 2-4 8, Connolly 3-5 0-0 8, Haire 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 3-7 1-1 7, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Weger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 12-18 77

COLUMBIA (17-9)

Davis 2-6 2-3 7, Kennedy 2-4 1-2 5, Clemmons 4-15 2-4 10, Hsu 5-12 0-0 12, Rivera 2-3 3-3 7, Pack 0-1 0-0 0, Pratt 0-0 4-4 4, Hardy 2-7 0-0 6, McCormick 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-48 13-18 52

Princeton 14 17 24 22 — 77 Columbia 10 12 17 13 — 52

3-Point Goals_Princeton 7-16 (Alarie 0-2, Cunningham 1-4, Littlefield 3-4, Stone 0-1, McArthur 1-1, Connolly 2-2, Meyers 0-1, Young 0-1), Columbia 5-16 (Davis 1-3, Clemmons 0-1, Hsu 2-6, Pack 0-1, Hardy 2-5). Assists_Princeton 11 (Alarie 4), Columbia 7 (Hsu 2). Fouled Out_Columbia Davis. Rebounds_Princeton 45 (Baur 5-9), Columbia 31 (Kennedy 2-3). Total Fouls_Princeton 14, Columbia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,233.

