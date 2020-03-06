Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Princeton women beat Columbia, extend win streak

March 6, 2020 9:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlie Littlefield scored 24 points, Bella Alarie became Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, and the No. 21 Tigers beat Columbia 77-52 on Friday, extending their win streak to 21 games.

Alarie, who has 1,686 career points, scored a season-low six but added 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The two-time defending Ivy League player of the year hit a free throw early in the fourth quarter to break Sandi Bittler’s record of 1,683 set from 1986-90.

Princeton (25-1, 13-0) never trailed and went 5 of 5 from the field — including two 3-pointers — during a 15-0 run that made it 63-39 with 8:28 to play.

Abby Hsu scored 12 points and Janiya Clemmons added 10 for Columbia (17-9, 8-5).

Princeton is tied with No. 2 Baylor for the second-longest active win streak in the nation. Top-ranked South Carolina has won 23 in a row.

Littlefield, the only Tigers player to score in double figures, has 1,010 career points and became the 26th player in school history to score at least 1,000.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

