No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44

VIRGINIA (22-7)

Diakite 6-13 2-2 14, Huff 7-16 0-0 17, Clark 2-8 2-2 7, Key 2-7 1-2 5, Woldetensae 0-3 0-0 0, Stattmann 1-1 0-0 3, Morsell 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 5-6 46.

MIAMI (14-15)

Stone 3-6 0-0 8, Miller 2-4 2-2 6, Lykes 7-12 0-0 16, Vasiljevic 2-10 0-0 6, Wong 0-5 0-0 0, Waardenburg 1-4 0-0 2, Beverly 3-7 0-0 6, McGusty 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 2-2 44.

Halftime_Virginia 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 5-15 (Huff 3-7, Stattmann 1-1, Clark 1-2, Diakite 0-1, Key 0-2, Woldetensae 0-2), Miami 6-25 (Stone 2-4, Lykes 2-7, Vasiljevic 2-8, Wong 0-1, Waardenburg 0-2, Beverly 0-3). Rebounds_Virginia 31 (Diakite 10), Miami 29 (Stone 7). Assists_Virginia 10 (Clark 4), Miami 6 (Stone, Miller, Lykes, Vasiljevic, Waardenburg, Beverly 1). Total Fouls_Virginia 11, Miami 9. A_5,318 (8,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.