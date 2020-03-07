Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 22 Virginia 57, No. 10 Louisville 54

March 7, 2020 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE (24-7)

Nwora 6-17 2-2 18, Sutton 1-2 1-2 3, Enoch 5-9 0-0 11, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kimble 1-8 1-2 3, McMahon 2-4 3-3 9, Williamson 2-4 0-0 5, Perry 1-3 0-0 3, M.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 7-9 54.

VIRGINIA (23-7)

Diakite 7-14 3-5 17, Huff 3-5 4-5 11, Clark 5-12 6-6 18, Key 2-5 2-4 6, Woldetensae 1-7 0-0 3, Stattmann 0-1 0-0 0, Morsell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 15-20 57.

Halftime_Virginia 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 9-25 (Nwora 4-9, McMahon 2-3, Enoch 1-2, Perry 1-3, Williamson 1-3, Sutton 0-1, Kimble 0-4), Virginia 4-14 (Clark 2-3, Huff 1-2, Woldetensae 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Key 0-2). Rebounds_Louisville 31 (Nwora 11), Virginia 27 (Diakite 8). Assists_Louisville 14 (Kimble 6), Virginia 9 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Virginia 7.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in