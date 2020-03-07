No. 22 Virginia 57, No. 10 Louisville 54

LOUISVILLE (24-7)

Nwora 6-17 2-2 18, Sutton 1-2 1-2 3, Enoch 5-9 0-0 11, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kimble 1-8 1-2 3, McMahon 2-4 3-3 9, Williamson 2-4 0-0 5, Perry 1-3 0-0 3, M.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 7-9 54.

VIRGINIA (23-7)

Diakite 7-14 3-5 17, Huff 3-5 4-5 11, Clark 5-12 6-6 18, Key 2-5 2-4 6, Woldetensae 1-7 0-0 3, Stattmann 0-1 0-0 0, Morsell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 15-20 57.

Halftime_Virginia 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 9-25 (Nwora 4-9, McMahon 2-3, Enoch 1-2, Perry 1-3, Williamson 1-3, Sutton 0-1, Kimble 0-4), Virginia 4-14 (Clark 2-3, Huff 1-2, Woldetensae 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Key 0-2). Rebounds_Louisville 31 (Nwora 11), Virginia 27 (Diakite 8). Assists_Louisville 14 (Kimble 6), Virginia 9 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Virginia 7.

