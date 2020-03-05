Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Missouri St. women top Valpo for share of MVC title

March 5, 2020 10:22 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 17 points apiece, leading four other players into double-digit scoring as No. 23 Missouri State blew away from Valparaiso in the second half, winning 85-70 Thursday night.

The win clinched at least a share of the regular-season Missouri Valley Conference championship for the Lady Bears (25-4. 15-2) as well as the outright top seed into next week’s conference tournament.

Willard reached 1,500 career points with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter and finished with 1,509. She is the 12th Lady Bear to pass 1,500 career points.

Missouri State needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Elle Ruffridge to lead 40-37 at intermission after Valparaiso fought into three ties in the second quarter. Ruffridge finished with 15 points, making five 3-pointers.

Grace White led the Crusaders (16-12, 8-9) with 18 points, Ella Ellenson added 12 and Caitlin Morrison 10.

After an even first half with each team shooting 14 for 30, Missouri State was 14-for-32 shooting from the field (44%) after halftime while holding the Crusaders to 8 for 24 (33%). The Lady Bears owned a 42-30 edge in rebounding.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

