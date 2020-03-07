No. 24 Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56

WISCONSIN (21-10)

Ford 4-8 1-2 12, Potter 5-8 3-3 14, Reuvers 7-14 1-1 17, Davison 3-8 2-4 11, Trice 2-10 0-0 4, Pritzl 1-5 0-0 2, T.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Wahl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 7-10 60.

INDIANA (19-12)

Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson-Davis 2-8 2-3 6, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Durham 3-5 2-2 9, Green 6-16 1-2 16, Thompson 1-5 5-6 7, Phinisee 2-8 0-0 4, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Brunk 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 20-58 10-15 56.

Halftime_Indiana 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-22 (Davison 3-5, Ford 3-5, Reuvers 2-3, Potter 1-3, Pritzl 0-3, Trice 0-3), Indiana 6-15 (Green 3-8, Smith 1-1, Durham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Phinisee 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Potter 11), Indiana 35 (Thompson 11). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Trice 4), Indiana 9 (Phinisee 7). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 15, Indiana 13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.