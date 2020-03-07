Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 24 Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56

March 7, 2020 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (21-10)

Ford 4-8 1-2 12, Potter 5-8 3-3 14, Reuvers 7-14 1-1 17, Davison 3-8 2-4 11, Trice 2-10 0-0 4, Pritzl 1-5 0-0 2, T.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Wahl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 7-10 60.

INDIANA (19-12)

Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson-Davis 2-8 2-3 6, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Durham 3-5 2-2 9, Green 6-16 1-2 16, Thompson 1-5 5-6 7, Phinisee 2-8 0-0 4, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Brunk 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 20-58 10-15 56.

Halftime_Indiana 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-22 (Davison 3-5, Ford 3-5, Reuvers 2-3, Potter 1-3, Pritzl 0-3, Trice 0-3), Indiana 6-15 (Green 3-8, Smith 1-1, Durham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Phinisee 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Potter 11), Indiana 35 (Thompson 11). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Trice 4), Indiana 9 (Phinisee 7). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 15, Indiana 13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers