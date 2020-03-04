No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

NORTHWESTERN (7-22)

Beran 2-5 1-2 6, Kopp 1-9 0-0 3, Young 3-7 3-4 9, Buie 1-6 0-0 2, Spencer 2-8 3-3 7, Turner 1-5 2-2 4, Nance 6-12 1-2 14, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Malnati 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.

WISCONSIN (20-10)

Ford 3-11 2-2 9, Reuvers 4-9 3-3 11, Davison 3-7 2-4 9, Pritzl 3-9 0-0 9, Trice 3-9 0-0 8, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Potter 3-7 2-3 9, Wahl 1-2 0-0 2, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 9-12 63.

Halftime_Wisconsin 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 3-15 (Beran 1-1, Kopp 1-3, Nance 1-4, Young 0-1, Buie 0-3, Turner 0-3), Wisconsin 8-25 (Pritzl 3-6, Trice 2-5, Davison 1-3, Potter 1-3, Ford 1-7, Reuvers 0-1). Fouled Out_Beran, Jones. Rebounds_Northwestern 31 (Spencer 8), Wisconsin 38 (Ford, Davison 8). Assists_Northwestern 14 (Spencer 7), Wisconsin 8 (Trice 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 15. A_16,897 (17,230).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.