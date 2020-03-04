Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

March 4, 2020 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN (7-22)

Beran 2-5 1-2 6, Kopp 1-9 0-0 3, Young 3-7 3-4 9, Buie 1-6 0-0 2, Spencer 2-8 3-3 7, Turner 1-5 2-2 4, Nance 6-12 1-2 14, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Malnati 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.

WISCONSIN (20-10)

Ford 3-11 2-2 9, Reuvers 4-9 3-3 11, Davison 3-7 2-4 9, Pritzl 3-9 0-0 9, Trice 3-9 0-0 8, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Potter 3-7 2-3 9, Wahl 1-2 0-0 2, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 9-12 63.

Halftime_Wisconsin 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 3-15 (Beran 1-1, Kopp 1-3, Nance 1-4, Young 0-1, Buie 0-3, Turner 0-3), Wisconsin 8-25 (Pritzl 3-6, Trice 2-5, Davison 1-3, Potter 1-3, Ford 1-7, Reuvers 0-1). Fouled Out_Beran, Jones. Rebounds_Northwestern 31 (Spencer 8), Wisconsin 38 (Ford, Davison 8). Assists_Northwestern 14 (Spencer 7), Wisconsin 8 (Trice 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 15. A_16,897 (17,230).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise