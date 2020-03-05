Listen Live Sports

No. 25 Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

March 5, 2020 5:30 pm
 
AUBURN (11-18)

Howard 6-12 0-0 14, Thompson 5-8 2-5 12, White 7-9 1-2 15, Alexander 5-17 0-0 12, Benton 1-9 2-2 5, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 3-7 0-0 7, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-0 1-2 1, Wells 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 6-11 68

ARKANSAS (23-7)

Thomas 1-1 2-4 4, Daniels 2-4 0-0 5, Dungee 9-14 0-0 23, Ramirez 3-14 0-0 9, Tolefree 10-21 3-4 30, Barnum 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 2-4 2, Williams 3-3 2-2 8, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 2-4 0-0 5, Gaulden 2-6 0-1 4, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Spangler 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 9-15 90

Auburn 14 10 17 27 68
Arkansas 11 26 27 26 90

3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-26 (Howard 2-8, Alexander 2-6, Benton 1-5, Hughes 1-4, Moore 0-3), Arkansas 17-42 (Daniels 1-1, Dungee 5-8, Ramirez 3-14, Tolefree 7-15, Doumbia 1-2, Gaulden 0-2). Assists_Auburn 18 (White 4), Arkansas 25 (Gaulden 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 38 (White 6-8), Arkansas 36 (Doumbia 3-6). Total Fouls_Auburn 11, Arkansas 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,615.

