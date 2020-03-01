No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55

CINCINNATI (18-10)

Scott 5-13 6-9 17, Vogt 1-3 0-2 2, Adams-Woods 1-4 3-4 6, Jar.Cumberland 1-7 8-9 11, Williams 3-8 2-2 9, Harvey 1-2 1-2 3, Diarra 2-3 0-0 5, Jae.Cumberland 1-3 0-0 2, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 20-28 55.

HOUSTON (22-7)

White 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Hinton 4-11 6-6 16, Jarreau 0-5 2-2 2, Sasser 8-16 0-3 21, Mills 6-17 2-5 15, Gresham 1-2 2-2 4, Grimes 2-6 0-0 4, Gorham 0-1 0-0 0, Alley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 12-18 68.

Halftime_Houston 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 5-18 (Diarra 1-1, Adams-Woods 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jar.Cumberland 1-5, Scott 1-5, Harvey 0-1, Jae.Cumberland 0-2), Houston 8-25 (Sasser 5-12, Hinton 2-4, Mills 1-4, Gorham 0-1, Jarreau 0-1, Grimes 0-3). Rebounds_Cincinnati 29 (Scott 11), Houston 42 (Harris 11). Assists_Cincinnati 7 (Jar.Cumberland 4), Houston 9 (Jarreau 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 18, Houston 20. A_7,096 (8,479).

