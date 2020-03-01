Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55

March 1, 2020 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (18-10)

Scott 5-13 6-9 17, Vogt 1-3 0-2 2, Adams-Woods 1-4 3-4 6, Jar.Cumberland 1-7 8-9 11, Williams 3-8 2-2 9, Harvey 1-2 1-2 3, Diarra 2-3 0-0 5, Jae.Cumberland 1-3 0-0 2, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 20-28 55.

HOUSTON (22-7)

White 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Hinton 4-11 6-6 16, Jarreau 0-5 2-2 2, Sasser 8-16 0-3 21, Mills 6-17 2-5 15, Gresham 1-2 2-2 4, Grimes 2-6 0-0 4, Gorham 0-1 0-0 0, Alley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 12-18 68.

Halftime_Houston 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 5-18 (Diarra 1-1, Adams-Woods 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jar.Cumberland 1-5, Scott 1-5, Harvey 0-1, Jae.Cumberland 0-2), Houston 8-25 (Sasser 5-12, Hinton 2-4, Mills 1-4, Gorham 0-1, Jarreau 0-1, Grimes 0-3). Rebounds_Cincinnati 29 (Scott 11), Houston 42 (Harris 11). Assists_Cincinnati 7 (Jar.Cumberland 4), Houston 9 (Jarreau 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 18, Houston 20. A_7,096 (8,479).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War