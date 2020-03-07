Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Dayton 76, George Washington 51

March 7, 2020 9:07 pm
 
GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-19)

Battle 6-13 0-0 16, Paar 2-3 0-0 4, Jack 2-6 0-0 6, Nelson 1-3 2-4 4, Potter 4-10 0-0 9, Walker 2-6 1-2 6, Langarica 1-3 0-0 2, Stallings 0-1 0-0 0, Mitola 0-1 0-0 0, Offurum 0-0 0-0 0, Toro 1-2 2-2 4, Sasser 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 5-8 51.

DAYTON (29-2)

Mikesell 1-2 1-3 4, Toppin 11-15 5-7 27, Chatman 1-5 0-0 3, Crutcher 8-14 0-0 21, Landers 1-6 1-2 3, Watson 3-6 0-0 9, Tshimanga 2-2 0-1 4, Cohill 0-0 2-2 2, Matos 1-1 0-0 3, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 9-15 76.

Halftime_Dayton 26-25. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 8-23 (Battle 4-11, Jack 2-5, Walker 1-2, Potter 1-4, Mitola 0-1), Dayton 11-20 (Crutcher 5-8, Watson 3-5, Matos 1-1, Chatman 1-2, Mikesell 1-2, Landers 0-2). Fouled Out_Paar. Rebounds_George Washington 28 (Battle 7), Dayton 30 (Landers 10). Assists_George Washington 10 (Potter 6), Dayton 19 (Toppin, Crutcher 5). Total Fouls_George Washington 20, Dayton 11.

