No. 3 Oregon 79, Utah 59

UTAH (14-17)

Corbin 1-2 0-0 2, Torres 2-5 0-1 4, Gylten 4-9 0-0 9, Maxwell 4-9 1-1 12, Provo 2-6 3-3 7, Pendande 6-11 3-5 15, Becker 1-4 3-4 5, Brosseau 1-3 0-2 3, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 10-16 59

OREGON (29-2)

Boley 3-7 0-0 9, Hebard 4-5 0-0 8, Sabally 5-13 5-6 17, Ionescu 8-15 0-1 19, Moore 2-7 2-2 6, Giomi 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 2-5 2-4 8, Shelley 4-5 0-0 10, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 9-13 79

Utah 19 10 13 17 — 59 Oregon 16 29 17 17 — 79

3-Point Goals_Utah 5-18 (Torres 0-3, Gylten 1-3, Maxwell 3-5, Provo 0-3, Becker 0-1, Brosseau 1-2, Moore 0-1), Oregon 12-23 (Boley 3-6, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 3-6, Moore 0-1, Chavez 2-3, Shelley 2-3). Assists_Utah 13 (Gylten 4), Oregon 20 (Ionescu 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Pendande 3-10), Oregon 35 (Hebard 2-9). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,782.

