Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 3 Oregon 79, Utah 59

March 6, 2020 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

UTAH (14-17)

Corbin 1-2 0-0 2, Torres 2-5 0-1 4, Gylten 4-9 0-0 9, Maxwell 4-9 1-1 12, Provo 2-6 3-3 7, Pendande 6-11 3-5 15, Becker 1-4 3-4 5, Brosseau 1-3 0-2 3, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 10-16 59

OREGON (29-2)

Boley 3-7 0-0 9, Hebard 4-5 0-0 8, Sabally 5-13 5-6 17, Ionescu 8-15 0-1 19, Moore 2-7 2-2 6, Giomi 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 2-5 2-4 8, Shelley 4-5 0-0 10, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 9-13 79

Utah 19 10 13 17 59
Oregon 16 29 17 17 79

3-Point Goals_Utah 5-18 (Torres 0-3, Gylten 1-3, Maxwell 3-5, Provo 0-3, Becker 0-1, Brosseau 1-2, Moore 0-1), Oregon 12-23 (Boley 3-6, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 3-6, Moore 0-1, Chavez 2-3, Shelley 2-3). Assists_Utah 13 (Gylten 4), Oregon 20 (Ionescu 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Pendande 3-10), Oregon 35 (Hebard 2-9). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,782.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers