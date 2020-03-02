No. 4 Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT

TEXAS TECH (18-12)

Tchewa 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-9 2-2 8, McCullar 4-4 4-4 13, Moretti 5-12 0-0 11, Ramsey 5-12 0-0 13, Clarke 3-3 0-0 6, Shannon 2-3 0-0 4, Holyfield 3-7 3-5 9, Benson 1-1 0-0 2, Nadolny 1-1 0-0 2, Savrasov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-11 68.

BAYLOR (26-3)

Gillespie 1-7 2-4 4, Bandoo 5-8 4-4 18, Butler 5-14 5-6 17, Mitchell 4-11 0-2 9, Teague 5-15 2-2 14, Mayer 3-7 0-2 7, Thamba 0-1 2-3 2. Totals 23-63 15-23 71.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-23 (Ramsey 3-8, Edwards 2-6, McCullar 1-1, Moretti 1-6, Holyfield 0-2), Baylor 10-24 (Bandoo 4-5, Butler 2-5, Teague 2-7, Mayer 1-3, Mitchell 1-4). Rebounds_Texas Tech 31 (Clarke 8), Baylor 31 (Gillespie 10). Assists_Texas Tech 18 (Clarke 5), Baylor 13 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Baylor 13. A_8,953 (10,284).

