Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 4 Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT

March 2, 2020 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (18-12)

Tchewa 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-9 2-2 8, McCullar 4-4 4-4 13, Moretti 5-12 0-0 11, Ramsey 5-12 0-0 13, Clarke 3-3 0-0 6, Shannon 2-3 0-0 4, Holyfield 3-7 3-5 9, Benson 1-1 0-0 2, Nadolny 1-1 0-0 2, Savrasov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-11 68.

BAYLOR (26-3)

Gillespie 1-7 2-4 4, Bandoo 5-8 4-4 18, Butler 5-14 5-6 17, Mitchell 4-11 0-2 9, Teague 5-15 2-2 14, Mayer 3-7 0-2 7, Thamba 0-1 2-3 2. Totals 23-63 15-23 71.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-23 (Ramsey 3-8, Edwards 2-6, McCullar 1-1, Moretti 1-6, Holyfield 0-2), Baylor 10-24 (Bandoo 4-5, Butler 2-5, Teague 2-7, Mayer 1-3, Mitchell 1-4). Rebounds_Texas Tech 31 (Clarke 8), Baylor 31 (Gillespie 10). Assists_Texas Tech 18 (Clarke 5), Baylor 13 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Baylor 13. A_8,953 (10,284).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise