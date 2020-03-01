No. 4 Stanford 55, No. 24 Arizona St. 44

STANFORD (25-5)

Dodson 2-5 0-2 4, Fingall 1-2 0-0 3, Lexie Hull 5-12 0-0 13, Lacie Hull 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 6-19 1-2 13, Belibi 9-10 0-1 18, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 1-5 55

ARIZONA ST. (20-10)

Tapley 3-11 0-0 6, Van Hyfte 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 2-8 2-2 6, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 5-15 2-2 13, Ruden 2-6 2-2 7, Walker 3-5 1-2 7, Bejedi 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell 1-2 2-2 5, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Mbulito 0-4 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 9-12 44

Stanford 10 19 17 9 — 55 Arizona St. 7 9 13 15 — 44

3-Point Goals_Stanford 4-16 (Fingall 1-2, Hull 3-5, Hull 0-1, Williams 0-6, Jerome 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Arizona St. 3-14 (Richardson 0-2, Ryan 1-5, Ruden 1-2, Bejedi 0-1, Caldwell 1-2, Hanson 0-1, Mbulito 0-1). Assists_Stanford 10 (Williams 4), Arizona St. 11 (Richardson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 42 (Team 5-8), Arizona St. 33 (Tapley 3-6). Total Fouls_Stanford 18, Arizona St. 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,928.

