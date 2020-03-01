Listen Live Sports

No. 5 Louisville 70, Virginia Tech 53

March 1, 2020
 
VIRGINIA TECH (21-8)

Rivers 1-2 0-0 2, Kitley 8-12 1-2 17, Cole 5-12 1-4 12, Mabrey 1-4 0-0 3, Sheppard 2-4 0-2 4, Baptiste 5-10 0-0 10, Obouh Fegue 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-48 2-8 53

LOUISVILLE (27-3)

Dunham 4-8 0-0 8, Shook 6-13 0-1 15, Diop 4-10 0-0 8, Jones 8-17 0-0 18, Laemmle 1-3 0-0 2, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 1-3 0-0 3, Duvall 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 3-9 2-2 11, Robinson 2-2 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-68 3-4 70

Virginia Tech 8 16 8 21 53
Louisville 19 18 16 17 70

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 3-15 (Kitley 0-1, Cole 1-5, Mabrey 1-4, Sheppard 0-1, Baptiste 0-1, King 1-3), Louisville 9-25 (Dunham 0-1, Shook 3-7, Diop 0-1, Jones 2-5, Laemmle 0-2, Balogun 1-2, Duvall 0-1, Evans 3-6). Assists_Virginia Tech 10 (Cole 3), Louisville 18 (Evans 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 31 (Kitley 2-8), Louisville 36 (Dunham 2-9). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 8, Louisville 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,423.

