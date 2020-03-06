No. 5 San Diego St. 81, Boise St. 68

BOISE ST. (20-12)

Kigab 3-7 3-4 10, Alston 4-17 2-2 12, Dennis 1-4 0-0 3, Jessup 3-10 2-2 10, Williams 4-7 4-7 12, Hobbs 7-11 4-4 21, Dickinson 0-0 0-0 0, Jorch 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-19 68.

SAN DIEGO ST. (30-1)

Mitchell 5-11 4-4 17, Wetzell 1-3 4-5 6, Feagin 8-15 0-0 21, Flynn 7-13 4-4 22, Schakel 3-7 0-0 9, Arop 1-3 0-0 2, Pulliam 2-2 0-1 4, Seiko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 12-14 81.

Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 9-27 (Hobbs 3-4, Jessup 2-9, Alston 2-10, Dennis 1-2, Kigab 1-2), San Diego St. 15-36 (Feagin 5-11, Flynn 4-8, Schakel 3-7, Mitchell 3-8, Arop 0-1, Seiko 0-1). Rebounds_Boise St. 31 (Williams 12), San Diego St. 28 (Mitchell, Wetzell, Feagin 6). Assists_Boise St. 12 (Hobbs 4), San Diego St. 13 (Flynn 5). Total Fouls_Boise St. 17, San Diego St. 19.

