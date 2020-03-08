Listen Live Sports

No. 5 UConn 79, South Florida 38

March 8, 2020 8:55 pm
 
SOUTH FLORIDA (19-13)

Leverett 2-3 2-2 6, Mununga 2-5 0-0 4, Harvey 2-12 2-2 7, Pinzan 0-3 0-0 0, Tsineke 3-16 0-0 9, Bermejo 0-1 0-0 0, Brabencova 1-9 0-0 2, Henshaw 1-3 1-2 3, Jordao 0-4 4-4 4, Pehadzic 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-58 9-10 38

UCONN (28-3)

Nelson-Ododa 3-8 3-3 9, Walker 8-19 2-3 21, Dangerfield 5-13 2-2 13, Makurat 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 5-9 4-4 15, Adebayo 1-1 0-1 2, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Irwin 0-0 0-0 0, Bent 2-4 0-0 6, Griffin 4-5 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 13-15 79

South Florida 5 12 5 16 38
UConn 18 20 18 23 79

3-Point Goals_South Florida 5-18 (Harvey 1-5, Pinzan 0-1, Tsineke 3-7, Bermejo 0-1, Brabencova 0-2, Pehadzic 1-2), UConn 8-23 (Walker 3-7, Dangerfield 1-7, Makurat 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bent 2-4). Assists_South Florida 6 (Tsineke 3), UConn 12 (Makurat 4). Fouled Out_South Florida Leverett. Rebounds_South Florida 40 (Leverett 4-5), UConn 39 (Nelson-Ododa 3-7). Total Fouls_South Florida 14, UConn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,677.

