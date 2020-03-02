No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39

SOUTH FLORIDA (18-12)

Leverett 1-2 1-2 3, Mununga 2-6 1-2 5, Harvey 5-14 4-4 16, Pinzan 1-7 0-0 2, Tsineke 4-13 0-0 8, Bermejo 0-5 1-2 1, Henshaw 1-4 0-0 2, Jordao 1-4 0-0 2, Pehadzic 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-57 7-10 39

UCONN (26-3)

Nelson-Ododa 4-9 2-4 10, Walker 8-15 2-2 23, Dangerfield 5-10 3-3 13, Makurat 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 5-9 1-2 13, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Irwin 0-2 0-0 0, Bent 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 5-6 3-3 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 11-14 80

South Florida 8 6 12 13 — 39 UConn 26 27 12 15 — 80

3-Point Goals_South Florida 2-19 (Harvey 2-8, Pinzan 0-2, Tsineke 0-5, Bermejo 0-3, Pehadzic 0-1), UConn 9-27 (Nelson-Ododa 0-1, Walker 5-7, Dangerfield 0-4, Makurat 2-6, Williams 2-4, Adebayo 0-1, Irwin 0-2, Bent 0-2). Assists_South Florida 7 (Pinzan 4), UConn 20 (Walker 5). Fouled Out_South Florida Tsineke. Rebounds_South Florida 37 (Henshaw 2-5), UConn 41 (Nelson-Ododa 3-9). Total Fouls_South Florida 13, UConn 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,338.

