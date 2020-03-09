Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 5 UConn 87, Cincinnati 53

March 9, 2020 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (22-10)

Rizor 8-15 0-0 16, Thomas 6-13 2-2 14, Miller 6-18 2-2 15, Rodgers 0-6 0-0 0, Sifa 2-12 2-4 6, Jadyn Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Khalifa 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Jada Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-72 6-8 53

UCONN (29-3)

Nelson-Ododa 5-7 1-1 11, Walker 10-21 3-4 26, Dangerfield 7-13 0-0 14, Makurat 3-7 1-2 8, Williams 9-13 2-2 22, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Camara 1-1 0-0 2, Bent 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 1-3 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-69 7-10 87

Cincinnati 15 11 16 11 53
UConn 19 29 23 16 87

3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 1-10 (Miller 1-4, Rodgers 0-3, Khalifa 0-2, Watson 0-1), UConn 6-20 (Walker 3-7, Dangerfield 0-3, Makurat 1-4, Williams 2-4, Adebayo 0-1, Bent 0-1). Assists_Cincinnati 11 (Miller 4), UConn 18 (Makurat 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cincinnati 31 (Thomas 4-5), UConn 51 (Walker 3-7). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 16, UConn 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,430.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)