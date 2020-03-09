No. 5 UConn 87, Cincinnati 53

CINCINNATI (22-10)

Rizor 8-15 0-0 16, Thomas 6-13 2-2 14, Miller 6-18 2-2 15, Rodgers 0-6 0-0 0, Sifa 2-12 2-4 6, Jadyn Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Khalifa 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Jada Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-72 6-8 53

UCONN (29-3)

Nelson-Ododa 5-7 1-1 11, Walker 10-21 3-4 26, Dangerfield 7-13 0-0 14, Makurat 3-7 1-2 8, Williams 9-13 2-2 22, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Camara 1-1 0-0 2, Bent 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 1-3 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-69 7-10 87

Cincinnati 15 11 16 11 — 53 UConn 19 29 23 16 — 87

3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 1-10 (Miller 1-4, Rodgers 0-3, Khalifa 0-2, Watson 0-1), UConn 6-20 (Walker 3-7, Dangerfield 0-3, Makurat 1-4, Williams 2-4, Adebayo 0-1, Bent 0-1). Assists_Cincinnati 11 (Miller 4), UConn 18 (Makurat 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cincinnati 31 (Thomas 4-5), UConn 51 (Walker 3-7). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 16, UConn 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,430.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.