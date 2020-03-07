Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Kentucky 71, Florida 70

March 7, 2020 3:17 pm
 
KENTUCKY (25-6)

Brooks 4-5 0-0 10, Montgomery 2-4 0-0 4, Richards 8-18 3-5 19, Maxey 1-11 4-4 7, Quickley 5-8 0-0 12, Juzang 4-6 0-0 10, Sestina 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 27-57 9-11 71.

FLORIDA (19-12)

Blackshear 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 5-8 1-2 12, Lewis 5-8 8-10 19, Locke 5-11 1-1 14, Nembhard 3-7 0-0 7, O.Payne 3-4 0-0 6, Jitoboh 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 1-3 0-0 2, Bassett 1-1 2-2 4, Glover 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 25-48 13-17 70.

Halftime_Florida 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 8-13 (Brooks 2-2, Quickley 2-2, Juzang 2-4, Sestina 1-2, Maxey 1-3), Florida 7-14 (Locke 3-8, Glover 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Lewis 1-1, Nembhard 1-3). Fouled Out_Quickley. Rebounds_Kentucky 27 (Richards 7), Florida 20 (Blackshear, Nembhard 5). Assists_Kentucky 9 (Maxey 7), Florida 13 (Nembhard 8). Total Fouls_Kentucky 18, Florida 13. A_9,767 (10,133).

