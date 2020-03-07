Listen Live Sports

No. 7 Florida St. 80, Boston College 62

March 7, 2020 6:40 pm
 
BOSTON COLLEGE (13-18)

Felder 2-2 3-3 7, Mitchell 4-8 4-7 12, K.Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Heath 4-12 2-4 12, Thornton 3-12 4-6 13, Rishwain 3-10 0-0 8, Kraljevic 0-2 1-2 1, Kenny 1-2 1-2 4, Holtze 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-57 15-24 62.

FLORIDA ST. (26-5)

Gray 2-3 0-0 4, Olejniczak 7-10 0-0 14, Forrest 2-7 2-4 6, Walker 2-7 0-0 5, Vassell 2-6 0-0 5, P.Williams 4-8 2-4 10, Evans 1-6 1-1 3, Polite 1-2 0-0 3, Wilkes 1-4 0-0 3, Koprivica 6-6 3-5 15, Osborne 0-1 2-4 2, Jack 2-8 0-0 5, Lindner 1-1 0-0 2, Prieto 0-0 1-2 1, Light 0-2 2-2 2, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Hands 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 13-22 80.

Halftime_Florida St. 42-24. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 9-33 (Thornton 3-10, Heath 2-6, Rishwain 2-6, Holtze 1-1, Kenny 1-2, Mitchell 0-3, K.Williams 0-5), Florida St. 5-26 (Polite 1-2, Vassell 1-3, Walker 1-3, Wilkes 1-3, Jack 1-6, Evans 0-1, Gray 0-1, Hands 0-1, Miles 0-1, P.Williams 0-1, Forrest 0-2, Light 0-2). Fouled Out_Rishwain. Rebounds_Boston College 33 (Mitchell 9), Florida St. 44 (Gray 7). Assists_Boston College 11 (Heath, Thornton 3), Florida St. 16 (Evans 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Florida St. 20. A_1,150 (12,100).

