No. 7 Stanford 68, No. 14 Oregon St. 57

OREGON ST. (23-9)

Jones 3-4 1-2 7, Pivec 3-13 3-3 10, Slocum 4-14 3-4 12, Tudor 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 2-6 5-6 9, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Goodman 5-9 0-0 12, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 12-15 57

STANFORD (26-5)

Dodson 5-7 0-0 10, Fingall 1-4 1-2 3, Lacie Hull 3-4 2-2 10, Lexie Hull 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 7-18 4-4 23, Belibi 2-6 1-2 5, Jerome 1-2 0-0 3, Prechtel 1-1 0-0 2, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 3-5 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 11-15 68

Oregon St. 10 15 15 17 — 57 Stanford 25 13 19 11 — 68

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 5-13 (Pivec 1-4, Slocum 1-3, Tudor 1-2, Goodman 2-4), Stanford 9-25 (Fingall 0-2, Hull 2-3, Hull 0-5, Williams 5-12, Jerome 1-1, Wilson 1-2). Assists_Oregon St. 8 (Slocum 3), Stanford 14 (Hull 5). Fouled Out_Stanford Hull. Rebounds_Oregon St. 23 (Pivec 2-6), Stanford 31 (Fingall 3-10). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 15, Stanford 14. Technical Fouls_Oregon St. Team 1. A_5,548.

