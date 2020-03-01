No. 8 NC State 75, Virginia 64

NC STATE (25-4)

Jones 6-9 1-2 16, Cunane 5-9 4-7 15, Brown-Turner 3-9 4-6 12, Crutchfield 3-5 0-0 8, Konig 5-8 0-0 14, Boyd 0-2 0-0 0, Cassell 1-2 0-0 3, Ealey 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 3-5 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-49 9-15 75

VIRGINIA (13-16)

Jablonowski 2-3 3-4 7, Miller 5-6 0-0 10, Toi 5-12 0-0 13, Toussaint 3-13 1-2 7, Willoughby 3-10 3-4 9, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 3-5 3-3 11, Williams 2-7 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 12-15 64

NC State 19 27 15 14 — 75 Virginia 21 11 13 19 — 64

3-Point Goals_NC State 14-22 (Jones 3-4, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 2-4, Konig 4-6, Cassell 1-1, Hunter 1-2), Virginia 6-17 (Toi 3-8, Toussaint 0-3, Willoughby 0-2, Kornegay-Lucas 2-2, Williams 1-2). Assists_NC State 16 (Ealey 4), Virginia 16 (Willoughby 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 33 (Cunane 4-13), Virginia 29 (Williams 3-4). Total Fouls_NC State 15, Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

