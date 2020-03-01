Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 8 NC State 75, Virginia 64

March 1, 2020 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

NC STATE (25-4)

Jones 6-9 1-2 16, Cunane 5-9 4-7 15, Brown-Turner 3-9 4-6 12, Crutchfield 3-5 0-0 8, Konig 5-8 0-0 14, Boyd 0-2 0-0 0, Cassell 1-2 0-0 3, Ealey 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 3-5 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-49 9-15 75

VIRGINIA (13-16)

Jablonowski 2-3 3-4 7, Miller 5-6 0-0 10, Toi 5-12 0-0 13, Toussaint 3-13 1-2 7, Willoughby 3-10 3-4 9, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 3-5 3-3 11, Williams 2-7 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 12-15 64

NC State 19 27 15 14 75
Virginia 21 11 13 19 64

3-Point Goals_NC State 14-22 (Jones 3-4, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 2-4, Konig 4-6, Cassell 1-1, Hunter 1-2), Virginia 6-17 (Toi 3-8, Toussaint 0-3, Willoughby 0-2, Kornegay-Lucas 2-2, Williams 1-2). Assists_NC State 16 (Ealey 4), Virginia 16 (Willoughby 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 33 (Cunane 4-13), Virginia 29 (Williams 3-4). Total Fouls_NC State 15, Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War