No. 8 UCLA 73, Southern Cal 66

SOUTHERN CAL (17-4)

Overbeck 5-10 2-3 12, Pili 3-8 5-6 11, Caldwell 2-7 1-2 6, Rogers 7-16 2-3 18, White 2-6 0-0 5, Jeune 5-10 0-1 11, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 10-15 66

UCLA (26-4)

Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Onyenwere 11-27 4-4 26, Corsaro 4-10 0-0 11, Dean 2-11 5-6 9, Osborne 4-10 1-3 9, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Chou 5-5 2-3 14, Horvat 1-5 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-74 12-16 73

Southern Cal 23 13 16 14 — 66 UCLA 12 25 9 27 — 73

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-19 (Pili 0-1, Caldwell 1-4, Rogers 2-4, White 1-3, Jeune 1-5, Miura 1-2), UCLA 5-19 (Onyenwere 0-4, Corsaro 3-5, Dean 0-1, Osborne 0-3, Chou 2-2, Horvat 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Assists_Southern Cal 11 (Rogers 5), UCLA 18 (Dean 9). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Rogers, UCLA Miller. Rebounds_Southern Cal 38 (Overbeck 5-13), UCLA 44 (Onyenwere 6-15). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 23, UCLA 14. Technical Fouls_Southern Cal Jeune 1. A_0.

