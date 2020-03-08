Listen Live Sports

No. 9 Maryland 83, No. 25 Michigan 70

March 8, 2020 2:26 pm
 
MICHIGAN (19-12)

Livers 2-8 2-2 6, Teske 2-5 4-5 8, Brooks 2-6 2-2 6, Simpson 6-10 0-3 13, Wagner 5-10 3-3 15, DeJulius 6-10 5-5 20, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Johns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 16-20 70.

MARYLAND (24-7)

J.Smith 6-12 5-8 18, Ayala 6-10 4-6 19, Cowan 7-11 6-6 20, Morsell 2-5 2-3 7, Scott 0-2 2-2 2, Wiggins 6-8 0-0 15, Tomaic 1-1 0-0 2, Lindo 0-1 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 19-25 83.

Halftime_Maryland 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 6-20 (DeJulius 3-6, Wagner 2-5, Simpson 1-1, Brooks 0-3, Livers 0-5), Maryland 8-20 (Ayala 3-4, Wiggins 3-4, Morsell 1-3, J.Smith 1-5, Cowan 0-2, Scott 0-2). Fouled Out_Simpson. Rebounds_Michigan 20 (Simpson 7), Maryland 28 (J.Smith 11). Assists_Michigan 10 (Simpson 6), Maryland 13 (Cowan 8). Total Fouls_Michigan 19, Maryland 15. A_17,950 (17,950).

