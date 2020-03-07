No. 9 Mississippi St. 77, No. 16 Kentucky 59

KENTUCKY (22-8)

Anyagaligbo 1-3 0-0 2, McKinney 1-4 0-0 3, Haines 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 10-26 4-6 26, Roper 2-4 0-0 4, Wyatt 2-9 4-6 8, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Paschal 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 5-10 1-1 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 9-13 59

MISSISSIPPI ST. (27-5)

Bibby 0-4 0-0 0, Carter 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 11-16 7-7 29, Danberry 4-7 2-2 10, Taylor 1-5 2-2 4, Morris 5-7 1-3 11, Espinoza-Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Hemingway 0-1 0-0 0, Matharu 6-13 2-2 15, Mingo-Young 0-0 4-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-57 18-20 77

Kentucky 22 13 12 12 — 59 Mississippi St. 12 20 20 25 — 77

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-24 (McKinney 1-2, Haines 0-1, Howard 2-12, Roper 0-1, Wyatt 0-1, Green 1-3, Paschal 0-1, Patterson 2-3), Mississippi St. 1-10 (Bibby 0-4, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1, Matharu 1-5). Assists_Kentucky 5 (Howard 2), Mississippi St. 15 (Danberry 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 29 (Team 4-4), Mississippi St. 40 (Jackson 3-10). Total Fouls_Kentucky 17, Mississippi St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,244.

