No. 9 Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49

March 6, 2020 8:36 pm
 
LSU (20-10)

Trasi 3-10 0-0 8, Aifuwa 5-15 0-2 10, Cherry 2-10 1-2 5, Pointer 4-9 5-7 14, Richard-Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ashman 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Young 3-6 2-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 8-13 49

MISSISSIPPI ST. (26-5)

Bibby 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 3-11 0-1 6, Danberry 8-12 2-3 18, Matharu 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 4-6 2-4 10, Jackson 10-18 2-3 23, Morris 3-4 0-0 6, Espinoza-Hunter 2-4 0-0 5, Hemingway 0-0 0-0 0, Mingo-Young 2-4 2-2 6, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 8-13 79

LSU 13 12 12 12 49
Mississippi St. 10 16 26 27 79

3-Point Goals_LSU 5-11 (Trasi 2-4, Cherry 0-2, Pointer 1-1, Richard-Harris 1-3, Young 1-1), Mississippi St. 3-6 (Bibby 0-2, Matharu 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Espinoza-Hunter 1-2). Assists_LSU 13 (Pointer 4), Mississippi St. 20 (Taylor 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 33 (Team 4-5), Mississippi St. 42 (Jackson 4-10). Total Fouls_LSU 15, Mississippi St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

