Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
No. 9 UCLA 77, Utah 54

March 1, 2020 7:24 pm
 
UTAH (13-16)

Pendande 1-1 1-2 3, Torres 0-2 0-0 0, Gylten 0-3 4-6 4, Maxwell 0-2 3-3 3, Provo 2-7 2-4 6, Corbin 0-3 3-4 3, Makurat 0-3 2-2 2, Noti 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 2-7 2-4 6, Brosseau 4-7 1-1 11, Martin 2-7 0-2 5, Moore 3-7 3-4 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-49 21-32 54

UCLA (25-4)

Miller 3-8 1-3 7, Onyenwere 6-16 2-2 15, Corsaro 2-5 4-4 9, Dean 1-11 12-12 14, Osborne 2-8 2-2 7, Brown 3-4 0-1 6, Chou 2-8 0-0 6, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 6, Jaden Owens 0-3 3-4 3, Kayla Owens 1-2 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 26-32 77

Utah 13 9 12 20 54
UCLA 24 15 17 21 77

3-Point Goals_Utah 5-22 (Torres 0-1, Gylten 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Provo 0-4, Makurat 0-2, Becker 0-3, Brosseau 2-3, Martin 1-3, Moore 2-4), UCLA 7-21 (Onyenwere 1-3, Corsaro 1-2, Dean 0-5, Osborne 1-3, Chou 2-5, Jefferson 2-2, Owens 0-1). Assists_Utah 8 (Makurat 2), UCLA 18 (Dean 8). Fouled Out_UCLA Miller. Rebounds_Utah 37 (Team 4-6), UCLA 55 (Onyenwere 7-11). Total Fouls_Utah 22, UCLA 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,899.

