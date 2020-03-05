Listen Live Sports

No more swimming at Marlins games: Nightclub closes

March 5, 2020 6:06 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Clevelander nightclub at Marlins Park didn’t make the team this year.

The club beyond the left field wall at field level has closed. It included a swimming pool, dancers and DJs, and had been a staple at the ballpark since it opened in 2012.

The space will still be accessible to fans with different seating and without the pool, but the bar remains.

“We are excited about the future use and potential of the field-level space as a fan destination within Marlins Park for a wide variety of audiences,” Marlins chief revenue officer Adam Jones said in a statement Thursday.

Marlins Park has undergone a gradual makeover since Derek Jeter’s group bought the team in late 2017. Before the 2019 season, Jeter removed the kitschy home run sculpture from the outfield, and it has a new home in a plaza outside the ballpark.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

