Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73

March 2, 2020 10:15 pm
 
NORFOLK ST. (15-15)

Kalogerias 3-6 2-2 9, Bishop 9-18 0-2 24, Bryant 3-11 0-0 9, D.Carter 6-9 2-4 14, Ricks 0-3 0-0 0, Chavis 3-5 6-6 13, Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 3-6 0-0 8, Sidibe 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-62 10-16 79.

DELAWARE ST. (4-25)

Bennett 0-3 1-6 1, Bushrod 0-2 0-0 0, Crosby 6-19 0-0 12, Jo.White 0-0 0-0 0, Wiley 5-12 3-3 16, M.Carter 8-11 1-1 22, Jenneto 1-6 0-0 3, Peek-Green 3-9 1-1 8, Gross 0-3 0-2 0, Lucas 3-3 0-0 6, Moore 1-1 3-4 5, Sodom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 9-17 73.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 13-34 (Bishop 6-12, Bryant 3-9, Anderson 2-5, Chavis 1-2, Kalogerias 1-2, D.Carter 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Ricks 0-2), Delaware St. 10-34 (M.Carter 5-5, Wiley 3-9, Jenneto 1-4, Peek-Green 1-5, Bushrod 0-2, Crosby 0-9). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 35 (Kalogerias, Bishop 7), Delaware St. 35 (Crosby, Wiley, Gross 6). Assists_Norfolk St. 16 (Bryant 5), Delaware St. 9 (Crosby 5). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 15, Delaware St. 17. A_1,511 (3,000).

