Norfolk State battles past Morgan State 68-62

March 5, 2020 11:04 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jermaine Bishop scored 21 points, his third-straight 20-point game, making three 3-pointers and all six free throws as Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 68-62 Thursday night.

A Bishop jumper erased Morgan State’s last lead, forging a 48-48 tie with 10:13 remaining and the Spartans (16-15, 12-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) scored the next six points to lead 54-48 and never trailed again.

Norfolk State is tied for second in the MEAC with North Carolina A&T.

Joe Bryant added 12 points with four assists and Yoro Sidibe scored 10 for the Spartans.

Norfolk State, after shooting 35% in the opening half, boosted its accuracy to 48% after halftime, making 11-of-23 from the floor. Morgan State was 35% shooting in each half.

Isaiah Burke led Morgan State (15-16, 9-7) with 15 points, Stanley Davis added 14, Malik Miller 13 with 10 rebounds and David Syfax Jr. scored 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

