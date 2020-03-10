North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

NORTH CAROLINA (14-18)

Anthony 3-10 3-5 10, Bacot 5-9 2-2 12, Brooks 6-11 8-10 20, Black 2-4 1-2 5, Robinson 5-8 2-2 17, Keeling 1-5 2-2 4, Pierce 2-3 0-0 4, Platek 2-5 1-2 6, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 19-25 78.

VIRGINIA TECH (16-16)

Horne 2-8 0-0 6, Alleyne 0-6 2-2 2, Bede 2-6 1-2 5, Radford 2-6 0-0 4, Nolley 4-11 0-0 10, Cattoor 5-11 0-0 14, Cone 3-11 3-3 11, Ojiako 0-1 4-4 4, Wilkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 10-11 56.

Halftime_North Carolina 32-26. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 7-13 (Robinson 5-6, Platek 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Black 0-1, Keeling 0-1), Virginia Tech 10-36 (Cattoor 4-10, Horne 2-6, Nolley 2-6, Cone 2-8, Wilkins 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Bede 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 44 (Bacot 11), Virginia Tech 29 (Ojiako 7). Assists_North Carolina 14 (Anthony, Black 4), Virginia Tech 11 (Bede 5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 11, Virginia Tech 17. A_13,310 (23,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.