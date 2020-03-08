Listen Live Sports

North Dakota 74, South Dakota 71

March 8, 2020 11:50 pm
 
NORTH DAKOTA (14-17)

Walter 3-8 5-5 11, Rebraca 4-12 3-6 11, Brown 4-7 2-2 13, Stewart 5-14 8-12 21, Allen-Eikens 5-15 2-3 14, Danielson 0-0 2-2 2, Urbonavicius 0-1 2-2 2, Igbanugo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 24-32 74.

SOUTH DAKOTA (20-12)

Hagedorn 5-9 5-5 17, Kelley 4-9 2-4 12, Peterson 6-9 2-2 14, Simpson 2-8 0-0 5, Umude 5-12 3-5 15, Armstrong 0-1 0-0 0, Goodrick 2-3 4-5 8, Chisom 0-3 0-0 0, Kamateros 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-21 71.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 8-20 (Brown 3-4, Stewart 3-7, Allen-Eikens 2-6, Walter 0-3), South Dakota 7-16 (Hagedorn 2-4, Kelley 2-4, Umude 2-4, Simpson 1-4). Fouled Out_Peterson. Rebounds_North Dakota 31 (Walter 7), South Dakota 28 (Hagedorn 8). Assists_North Dakota 13 (Stewart 5), South Dakota 11 (Kelley 5). Total Fouls_North Dakota 22, South Dakota 27. A_6,414 (12,000).

