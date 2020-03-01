North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT

W. KENTUCKY (19-10)

Williams 7-13 2-5 19, Hollingsworth 8-18 5-9 22, Justice 1-7 2-2 5, Rawls 1-4 0-0 3, Savage 3-6 0-0 7, Anderson 7-13 1-2 16, Cozart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-18 72.

NORTH TEXAS (20-10)

Geu 4-5 1-2 9, Z.Simmons 3-3 1-2 7, Gibson 3-7 2-2 10, Hamlet 8-14 8-9 25, Reese 2-10 2-2 7, Bell 7-12 5-5 20, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Draper 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 19-22 78.

Halftime_North Texas 36-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 8-20 (Williams 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Rawls 1-2, Hollingsworth 1-3, Savage 1-3, Justice 1-6), North Texas 5-21 (Gibson 2-4, Hamlet 1-2, Bell 1-5, Reese 1-7, Draper 0-1, Geu 0-1, Smart 0-1). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 28 (Williams 9), North Texas 33 (Z.Simmons 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 10 (Williams 6), North Texas 12 (Hamlet 9). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 15, North Texas 14. A_4,471 (10,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.