Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT

March 1, 2020 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

W. KENTUCKY (19-10)

Williams 7-13 2-5 19, Hollingsworth 8-18 5-9 22, Justice 1-7 2-2 5, Rawls 1-4 0-0 3, Savage 3-6 0-0 7, Anderson 7-13 1-2 16, Cozart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-18 72.

NORTH TEXAS (20-10)

Geu 4-5 1-2 9, Z.Simmons 3-3 1-2 7, Gibson 3-7 2-2 10, Hamlet 8-14 8-9 25, Reese 2-10 2-2 7, Bell 7-12 5-5 20, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Draper 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 19-22 78.

Halftime_North Texas 36-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 8-20 (Williams 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Rawls 1-2, Hollingsworth 1-3, Savage 1-3, Justice 1-6), North Texas 5-21 (Gibson 2-4, Hamlet 1-2, Bell 1-5, Reese 1-7, Draper 0-1, Geu 0-1, Smart 0-1). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 28 (Williams 9), North Texas 33 (Z.Simmons 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 10 (Williams 6), North Texas 12 (Hamlet 9). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 15, North Texas 14. A_4,471 (10,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War