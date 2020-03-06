Listen Live Sports

Northern Iowa meets Drake in MVC quarters

Drake (19-13, 9-10) vs. No. 1 seed Northern Iowa (25-5, 14-4)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake is set to face off against Northern Iowa in the MVC tournament quarterfinals. Northern Iowa won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Panthers shot 47.6 percent from the field while limiting Drake to just 30.2 percent en route to a 27-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 39.5 percent of the 223 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has 38 assists on 86 field goals (44.2 percent) across its previous three games while Drake has assists on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

