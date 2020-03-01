Listen Live Sports

Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT

March 1, 2020 6:40 pm
 
NORTHWESTERN (7-21)

Beran 2-5 0-0 4, Kopp 8-14 2-2 21, Young 3-5 4-4 10, Buie 6-14 3-4 15, Spencer 5-13 2-2 12, Nance 2-6 2-2 6, Turner 3-5 1-4 8, Jones 2-5 1-2 5, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 15-20 81.

NEBRASKA (7-22)

Ouedraogo 5-11 1-9 11, Burke 7-14 2-5 19, Cheatham 7-11 3-7 20, Mack 5-16 0-3 13, Thorbjarnarson 1-7 2-2 5, Green 3-4 0-4 8, Easley 0-2 0-0 0, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Arop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 8-30 76.

Halftime_Northwestern 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 4-17 (Kopp 3-7, Turner 1-1, Beran 0-1, Spencer 0-2, Buie 0-3, Nance 0-3), Nebraska 12-32 (Cheatham 3-5, Burke 3-6, Mack 3-9, Green 2-3, Thorbjarnarson 1-7, Cross 0-1, Easley 0-1). Fouled Out_Spencer. Rebounds_Northwestern 42 (Nance 14), Nebraska 39 (Ouedraogo 19). Assists_Northwestern 13 (Buie 7), Nebraska 15 (Mack 7). Total Fouls_Northwestern 21, Nebraska 17. A_15,842 (15,147).

