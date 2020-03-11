Northwestern St. 79, Texas A&M-CC 62

TEXAS A&M-CC (14-18)

Francois 4-7 2-2 10, Schmidt 2-3 0-1 4, Bertain 1-4 0-0 3, P.Smith 1-6 0-0 3, M.Smith 2-7 3-3 9, Hairston 5-9 6-9 19, Lampkins 4-6 0-0 9, Lewis 1-4 1-3 3, J.White 1-5 0-0 2, Hunte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 12-18 62.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (15-15)

Gregg 4-10 1-1 9, N.Chougkaz 1-4 3-4 6, Jones 1-1 1-1 3, Massner 3-6 1-2 7, Roberson 6-14 2-2 17, Bile 5-9 4-8 17, B.White 4-9 4-4 13, Zelenbaba 1-2 1-1 3, Owens 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-23 79.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 8-21 (Hairston 3-7, M.Smith 2-4, P.Smith 1-2, Lampkins 1-3, Bertain 1-4, J.White 0-1), Northwestern St. 8-25 (Bile 3-5, Roberson 3-10, N.Chougkaz 1-3, B.White 1-3, Zelenbaba 0-1, Massner 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 33 (Schmidt 8), Northwestern St. 24 (N.Chougkaz, Bile 6). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 12 (M.Smith 3), Northwestern St. 13 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 23, Northwestern St. 19.

