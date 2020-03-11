Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwestern St. 79, Texas A&M-CC 62

March 11, 2020 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEXAS A&M-CC (14-18)

Francois 4-7 2-2 10, Schmidt 2-3 0-1 4, Bertain 1-4 0-0 3, P.Smith 1-6 0-0 3, M.Smith 2-7 3-3 9, Hairston 5-9 6-9 19, Lampkins 4-6 0-0 9, Lewis 1-4 1-3 3, J.White 1-5 0-0 2, Hunte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 12-18 62.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (15-15)

Gregg 4-10 1-1 9, N.Chougkaz 1-4 3-4 6, Jones 1-1 1-1 3, Massner 3-6 1-2 7, Roberson 6-14 2-2 17, Bile 5-9 4-8 17, B.White 4-9 4-4 13, Zelenbaba 1-2 1-1 3, Owens 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-23 79.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 8-21 (Hairston 3-7, M.Smith 2-4, P.Smith 1-2, Lampkins 1-3, Bertain 1-4, J.White 0-1), Northwestern St. 8-25 (Bile 3-5, Roberson 3-10, N.Chougkaz 1-3, B.White 1-3, Zelenbaba 0-1, Massner 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 33 (Schmidt 8), Northwestern St. 24 (N.Chougkaz, Bile 6). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 12 (M.Smith 3), Northwestern St. 13 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 23, Northwestern St. 19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point