Northwestern St. 95, New Orleans 73

NEW ORLEANS (8-21)

Key 4-8 2-4 10, Myers 4-9 3-6 11, Berzat 1-4 0-0 3, Carson 2-7 3-4 7, B.Robinson 5-16 1-3 12, Green 5-11 10-15 21, Gates 3-5 3-5 9, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 22-37 73.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (13-15)

Gregg 6-11 3-5 15, N.Chougkaz 4-10 0-0 8, Jones 0-3 4-4 4, Massner 4-7 5-8 13, Roberson 5-11 5-5 19, Bile 2-5 5-8 10, White 1-3 6-6 8, Zelenbaba 2-5 2-3 6, Owens 3-4 0-0 6, Norvel 0-2 0-0 0, Guest 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, R.Chougkaz 0-0 2-2 2, Kennedy 1-1 2-2 4, Kueth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 34-43 95.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 51-31. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 3-12 (Berzat 1-2, Green 1-2, B.Robinson 1-6, Brown 0-1, Carson 0-1), Northwestern St. 5-16 (Roberson 4-8, Bile 1-3, N.Chougkaz 0-1, Guest 0-1, Norvel 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-2). Fouled Out_Key, B.Robinson. Rebounds_New Orleans 36 (Myers 8), Northwestern St. 45 (Gregg, N.Chougkaz 10). Assists_New Orleans 15 (Green 7), Northwestern St. 10 (White 3). Total Fouls_New Orleans 26, Northwestern St. 25. A_1,212 (3,900).

