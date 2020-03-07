Listen Live Sports

Notre Dame 64, Virginia Tech 56

March 7, 2020 3:58 pm
 
VIRGINIA TECH (16-15)

Horne 5-9 0-0 14, Alleyne 2-5 4-4 9, Bede 1-2 0-0 2, Radford 4-8 0-0 8, Nolley 3-12 0-2 7, Cattoor 4-7 0-0 12, Cone 0-8 0-0 0, Wilkins 2-7 0-0 4, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 4-6 56.

NOTRE DAME (19-12)

Durham 1-5 0-0 2, Mooney 2-8 2-2 7, Gibbs 7-12 3-3 22, Hubb 2-6 1-3 6, Pflueger 2-6 2-2 7, Goodwin 6-12 0-0 13, Laszewski 3-4 0-1 7, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 8-11 64.

Halftime_Notre Dame 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-32 (Cattoor 4-7, Horne 4-8, Alleyne 1-2, Nolley 1-5, Wilkins 0-3, Cone 0-7), Notre Dame 10-26 (Gibbs 5-8, Laszewski 1-2, Mooney 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Hubb 1-4, Pflueger 1-4, Djogo 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 27 (Horne, Radford 7), Notre Dame 42 (Mooney 13). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Bede 5), Notre Dame 14 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 14, Notre Dame 6.

