Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58

March 11, 2020 9:03 pm
 
BOSTON COLLEGE (13-19)

Felder 1-4 1-2 3, Mitchell 5-8 10-11 20, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Heath 6-12 0-0 15, Thornton 0-9 0-0 0, Jar.Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Jai.Hamilton 5-11 1-2 12, Rishwain 0-3 0-0 0, Kraljevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-15 58.

NOTRE DAME (20-12)

Mooney 4-11 0-0 8, Gibbs 5-10 5-6 16, Goodwin 6-14 1-1 15, Hubb 5-12 0-0 14, Pflueger 2-4 0-0 5, Laszewski 4-9 0-0 10, Durham 3-5 6-8 12, Djogo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 12-15 80.

Halftime_Notre Dame 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-20 (Heath 3-6, Williams 2-5, Jai.Hamilton 1-2, Jar.Hamilton 0-1, Rishwain 0-2, Thornton 0-4), Notre Dame 10-25 (Hubb 4-9, Laszewski 2-5, Goodwin 2-6, Pflueger 1-2, Gibbs 1-3). Rebounds_Boston College 31 (Mitchell 13), Notre Dame 38 (Mooney 11). Assists_Boston College 7 (Heath 4), Notre Dame 19 (Hubb 9). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Notre Dame 16. A_20,809 (23,500).

