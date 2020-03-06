Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65

OHIO (16-15)

Ogbonda 4-10 0-0 8, Roderick 5-14 0-1 13, Dartis 2-4 0-0 4, McDay 4-8 6-7 16, Preston 8-15 3-5 24, Mil.Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Foster 0-3 0-0 0, Murrell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-15 67.

MIAMI (OHIO) (12-19)

Bowman 6-10 3-5 17, Grant 3-5 6-6 13, Jovic 0-4 0-0 0, Sibande 3-8 0-0 7, White 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 4-8 1-2 11, Lairy 3-4 3-3 9, McNamara 3-3 2-3 8, D.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 15-19 65.

Halftime_Ohio 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 10-30 (Preston 5-9, Roderick 3-10, McDay 2-3, Mil.Brown 0-1, Foster 0-1, Dartis 0-2, Murrell 0-2, Ogbonda 0-2), Miami (Ohio) 6-28 (Bowman 2-6, Coleman-Lands 2-6, Grant 1-3, Sibande 1-4, D.Brown 0-1, Lairy 0-1, Brewer 0-2, White 0-2, Jovic 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio 31 (McDay 9), Miami (Ohio) 29 (Sibande 7). Assists_Ohio 12 (Preston 7), Miami (Ohio) 9 (Lairy 4). Total Fouls_Ohio 18, Miami (Ohio) 15. A_2,289 (6,400).

