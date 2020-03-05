Ohio looks to sweep Miami

Ohio (15-15, 7-10) vs. Miami (12-18, 5-12)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio goes for the season sweep over Miami after winning the previous matchup in Athens. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when the Bobcats outshot Miami from the field 48.1 percent to 26.3 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 77-46 victory.

STEPPING UP: Miami’s Nike Sibande has averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Preston has directly created 61 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STEALING VICTORIES: Miami is 5-0 when it records eight or more steals and 7-18 when it falls shy of that mark. Ohio is 7-0 when it tallies at least 10 steals and and 8-15 this year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has dropped its last five road games, scoring 62.6 points and allowing 69.8 points during those contests. Miami has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MAC teams. The RedHawks have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

