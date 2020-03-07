Listen Live Sports

Ohio St. 66, Michigan 60

March 7, 2020 11:22 pm
 
MICHIGAN (21-11)

Brown 4-14 3-4 14, Hillmon 10-21 2-5 22, Dilk 1-8 0-2 2, Johnson 5-13 0-0 12, Nolan 2-6 0-0 6, Kiser 0-0 0-0 0, Varejao 1-2 0-0 2, Rauch 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 5-11 60

OHIO ST. (21-11)

Juhasz 4-9 0-0 10, Patty 5-12 0-0 11, Greene 3-8 7-7 13, Miller 3-9 4-6 10, Sheldon 5-7 1-2 11, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, Crooms 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 12-15 66

Michigan 16 10 16 18 60
Ohio St. 14 18 14 20 66

3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-23 (Brown 3-11, Johnson 2-6, Nolan 2-4, Rauch 0-2), Ohio St. 4-17 (Juhasz 2-4, Patty 1-3, Greene 0-2, Miller 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Bell 1-5, Crooms 0-1). Assists_Michigan 16 (Dilk 4), Ohio St. 12 (Miller 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan 45 (Team 5-5), Ohio St. 32 (Juhasz 3-11). Total Fouls_Michigan 16, Ohio St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,213.

