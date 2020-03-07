Listen Live Sports

Ohio St. 87, No. 19 Iowa 66

March 7, 2020 12:12 am
 
OHIO ST. (20-11)

Juhasz 6-11 2-4 15, Patty 1-3 2-2 4, Greene 4-4 1-1 12, Miller 4-11 7-7 15, Sheldon 5-7 2-3 14, Wone Aranaz 0-4 2-2 2, Bell 6-14 0-0 16, Crooms 4-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 16-19 87

IOWA (23-7)

Warnock 1-9 2-2 4, Czinano 4-14 3-5 11, Doyle 6-18 3-4 16, Makenzie Meyer 4-10 3-3 13, Sevillian 4-5 1-2 13, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Ollinger 1-1 1-2 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Megan Meyer 1-1 0-2 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 13-20 66

Ohio St. 29 19 25 14 87
Iowa 14 17 13 22 66

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 11-27 (Juhasz 1-2, Patty 0-1, Greene 3-3, Miller 0-3, Sheldon 2-4, Wone Aranaz 0-2, Bell 4-10, Crooms 1-2), Iowa 9-25 (Warnock 0-5, Doyle 1-5, Meyer 2-6, Sevillian 4-5, Marshall 0-1, Martin 1-1, Meyer 1-1, Taiwo 0-1). Assists_Ohio St. 19 (Crooms 6), Iowa 15 (Doyle 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 43 (Juhasz 5-14), Iowa 27 (Czinano 3-4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 20, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,798.

