Ohio State women pull away to beat Minnesota 77-56

March 5, 2020 11:10 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 6 seed Ohio State beat No. 11 seed Minnesota 77-56 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Ohio State will face third-seeded and 19th-ranked Iowa in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Buckeyes (19-11) scored 14 straight points early in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 68-50 lead on Jacy Sheldon’s 3-pointer with 4:36 left.

Sheldon had 15 points, Janai Crooms added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Braxtin Miller scored 13. Dorka Juhasz grabbed 16 rebounds to go with six points.

Jasmine Powell scored 14 points to lead the Golden Gophers (16-15). Jasmine Brunson added 11 points and Gadiva Hubbard scored 10.

Minnesota never led and trailed by 17 in the first quarter but cut the deficit to six by halftime and used an 11-2 run to get within four early in the fourth quarter.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

