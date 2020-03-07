Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma 78, TCU 76

March 7, 2020 8:20 pm
 
OKLAHOMA (19-12)

Doolittle 5-12 2-2 15, Manek 2-7 0-0 6, Bieniemy 0-3 0-0 0, Harmon 1-6 0-0 3, Reaves 12-23 15-16 41, Williams 3-6 0-2 7, Kuath 2-3 1-2 5, Iwuakor 0-0 1-2 1, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Streller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 19-24 78.

TCU (16-15)

Samuel 5-9 2-4 12, Bane 10-18 0-0 24, Dennis 0-2 2-2 2, Grayer 6-10 2-2 18, Nembhard 4-11 1-3 12, Farabello 0-2 1-2 1, LeDee 1-2 0-2 2, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-15 76.

Halftime_TCU 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-23 (Doolittle 3-5, Manek 2-5, Reaves 2-7, Williams 1-2, Harmon 1-3, Bieniemy 0-1), TCU 12-21 (Bane 4-6, Grayer 4-6, Nembhard 3-5, Fuller 1-1, Dennis 0-1, Farabello 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Oklahoma 35 (Doolittle 11), TCU 34 (Samuel, Grayer 7). Assists_Oklahoma 14 (Reaves 6), TCU 21 (Nembhard 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 17, TCU 21. A_6,036 (6,800).

