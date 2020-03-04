Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59

UTSA (13-17)

Frohnen 1-2 2-2 4, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 2, Germany 4-7 2-3 10, Czumbel 1-2 0-0 3, Wallace 6-19 1-2 18, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Barisic 1-7 0-0 3, Bior 1-2 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-3 1-2 1, Iyaye 0-1 0-0 0, Hellums 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 2-2 2, Timperman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 10-13 59.

OLD DOMINION (13-17)

Carver 2-3 1-2 5, Lakey 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 6-17 2-3 15, Green 8-14 0-0 19, Oliver 6-13 6-7 20, Reece 5-8 2-4 13, Ezikpe 5-6 0-0 10, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Brill 0-2 0-0 0, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-67 11-16 84.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 9-24 (Wallace 5-10, Jackson 2-6, Czumbel 1-1, Barisic 1-6, Whiteside 0-1), Old Dominion 7-21 (Green 3-4, Oliver 2-6, Reece 1-3, Curry 1-5, Brill 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Lakey 0-1). Fouled Out_Carver. Rebounds_UTSA 28 (Germany 8), Old Dominion 47 (Carver 14). Assists_UTSA 11 (Wallace 3), Old Dominion 17 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_UTSA 21, Old Dominion 15. A_4,969 (8,472).

