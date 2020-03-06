Ole Miss looks to sweep Miss. St.

Mississippi (15-15, 6-11) vs. Mississippi State (19-11, 10-7)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State seeks revenge on Mississippi after dropping the first matchup in Oxford. The teams last played each other on Feb. 11, when the Rebels outshot Mississippi State from the field 48.3 percent to 36.7 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 25-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 36.7 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mississippi is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 69.5 points during those contests. Mississippi State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 66.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

